Centene Corporation (CNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went down by -2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Centene Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE :CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNC is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Centene Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.03, which is $24.85 above the current price. CNC currently public float of 568.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNC was 3.63M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC stocks went down by -0.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.86% and a quarterly performance of -7.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Centene Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.63% for CNC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $78 based on the research report published on July 1st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 5th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CNC, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 3rd of the current year.

CNC Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.32. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Burdick Kenneth A, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $63.33 back on Aug 10. After this action, Burdick Kenneth A now owns 908,341 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $2,216,550 using the latest closing price.

Burdick Kenneth A, the EVP, Markets & Products of Centene Corporation, sold 35,000 shares at $65.98 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Burdick Kenneth A is holding 943,341 shares at $2,309,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +1.77. The total capital return value is set at 9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 115.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.62.