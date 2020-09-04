Can Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Remain Competitive?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went down by -2.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s stock price has collected -2.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Leidos to Participate in the Citi 2020 Virtual Global Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Leidos Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.92, which is $28.91 above the current price. LDOS currently public float of 141.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDOS was 1.08M shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS stocks went down by -2.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.80% and a quarterly performance of -16.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for Leidos Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.34% for LDOS stocks with a simple moving average of -7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $38 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 7th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “ Buy” to LDOS, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

LDOS Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.99. In addition, Leidos Holdings, Inc. saw -9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from JOHN MIRIAM E, who sold 2,556 shares at the price of $105.89 back on Jun 10. After this action, JOHN MIRIAM E now owns 20,724 shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc., valued at $270,655 using the latest closing price.

Stevens Roy E, the Chief of Business Development of Leidos Holdings, Inc., sold 2,801 shares at $101.23 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Stevens Roy E is holding 17,920 shares at $283,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+13.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings, Inc. stands at +6.01. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.24. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 35.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.