Can CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Remain Competitive?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.17. The company's stock price has collected 3.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE :CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMS is at 0.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for CMS Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.78, which is $2.8 above the current price. CMS currently public float of 284.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMS was 1.84M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS stocks went up by 3.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly performance of 4.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for CMS Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.66% for CMS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $63 based on the research report published on July 9th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $61.50. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “ Overweight” to CMS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

CMS Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.91. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Brossoit Jean-Francois, who sold 2,460 shares at the price of $60.25 back on Sep 01. After this action, Brossoit Jean-Francois now owns 49,290 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $148,215 using the latest closing price.

Venkat Dhenuvakonda Rao, the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sold 430 shares at $60.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Venkat Dhenuvakonda Rao is holding 32,166 shares at $25,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.10 for the present operating margin

+22.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 264.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.60. Total debt to assets is 49.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 240.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.