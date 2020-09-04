Buy or Sell Dana Incorporated (DAN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) went down by -5.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.21 and move down -35.09%, while DAN stocks collected 2.45% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Dana Incorporated to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Worth an Investment?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.04 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DAN Market Performance

DAN stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.75% and a quarterly performance of -5.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.95% for DAN stocks with the simple moving average of 7.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DAN shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for DAN socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAN stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for DAN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 7, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Sector Perform” rating to DAN stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 16, 2020.

DAN Stocks 11.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dana Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +28.69% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DAN went up by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -14.90% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.90. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw -21.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DAN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dana Incorporated (DAN), starting from Collins Jonathan Mark, who sold 9,386 shares at the price of $12.76 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 54 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $119,783 with the latest closing price.

Collins Jonathan Mark, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Dana Incorporated, sold 28,114 shares at the value of $12.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Collins Jonathan Mark is holding 9,440 shares at the value of $358,711 based on the most recent closing price.

DAN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.72 for the present operating margin and +12.88 for gross margin. The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at +2.62. Total capital return value is set at 14.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return holds the value 4.50%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Dana Incorporated (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 136.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 57.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 35.35 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.75 and long-term debt to capital is 132.19.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for Dana Incorporated is 6.77 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.