Avnet, Inc. (AVT): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.37

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $45.23 and move down -56.78%, while AVT stocks collected 5.10% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Avnet Introduces Monarch Go Pi HAT for Simple, Cost-Effective Connectivity

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Worth an Investment?

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) The 36 Months beta value for AVT stocks is at 1.37, while 2 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Avnet, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $30.89 which is $1.28 above current price. AVT currently has a short float of 3.24% and public float of 97.99M with average trading volume of 938.25K shares.

AVT Market Performance

AVT stocks went up by 5.10% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of -3.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.06% for AVT stocks with the simple moving average of -8.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Longbow repeating the rating for AVT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AVT socks in the upcoming period according to Longbow is $22 based on the research report published on September 3, 2020.

Longbow, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVT stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for AVT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28, 2020.

Loop Capital gave “Hold” rating to AVT stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 24, 2020.

AVT Stocks 6.15% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Avnet, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -36.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.05% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AVT went up by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -28.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.99. In addition, Avnet, Inc. saw -32.02% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AVT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Avnet, Inc. (AVT), starting from Miller MaryAnn G., who sold 11,456 shares at the price of $29.00 back on May 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 54,193 shares of Avnet, Inc., valued at $332,224 with the latest closing price.

Liguori Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Avnet, Inc., bought 4,000 shares at the value of $25.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Liguori Thomas is holding 77,221 shares at the value of $100,964 based on the most recent closing price.

AVT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.26 for the present operating margin and +11.70 for gross margin. The net margin for Avnet, Inc. stands at -0.17. Equity return holds the value -0.80%, with -0.40% for asset returns.