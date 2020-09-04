Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $309.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that UnitedHealth Group Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE :ANTM) Right Now?

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANTM is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Anthem, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $335.57, which is $61.87 above the current price. ANTM currently public float of 250.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANTM was 1.22M shares.

ANTM’s Market Performance

ANTM stocks went up by 0.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.49% and a quarterly performance of -3.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Anthem, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.78% for ANTM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ANTM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANTM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $325 based on the research report published on July 1st of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANTM reach a price target of $340. The rating they have provided for ANTM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 5th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “ Hold” to ANTM, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on April 9th of the current year.

ANTM Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTM rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $279.46. In addition, Anthem, Inc. saw -8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTM starting from Penczek Ronald W, who sold 545 shares at the price of $297.74 back on Jun 08. After this action, Penczek Ronald W now owns 4,400 shares of Anthem, Inc., valued at $162,268 using the latest closing price.

ZIELINSKI THOMAS C, the EVP & General Counsel of Anthem, Inc., sold 6,358 shares at $297.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that ZIELINSKI THOMAS C is holding 25,192 shares at $1,892,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Anthem, Inc. stands at +4.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.04. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Anthem, Inc. (ANTM), the company’s capital structure generated 65.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51.