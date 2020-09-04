Search
Home Trending
Trending

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Denise Gardner

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went down by -2.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $49.73 and move down -36.92%, while ALSN stocks collected 1.34% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Allison Transmission and IndyGo Partner on Next Generation Electric Hybrid Buses

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Worth an Investment?

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.31 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ALSN Market Performance

ALSN stocks went up by 1.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.91% and a quarterly performance of -11.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for ALSN stocks with the simple moving average of -8.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALSN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ALSN socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on April 20, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN stock at the price of $38, previously predicting the value of $42. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Strong Buy” rating to ALSN stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

ALSN Stocks -1.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.97% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.33% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN went up by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -20.82% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $36.85. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. saw -24.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ALSN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN), starting from Bohley G Frederick, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $38.25 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 50,701 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., valued at $95,625 with the latest closing price.

Bohley G Frederick, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Bohley G Frederick is holding 48,201 shares at the value of $202,500 based on the most recent closing price.

ALSN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.14 for the present operating margin and +48.48 for gross margin. The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. stands at +22.39. Total capital return value is set at 27.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.60. Equity return holds the value 57.40%, with 9.30% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 325.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 76.49. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 57.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.72 and long-term debt to capital is 323.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is 9.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Previous articleHere’s Our Rant About Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)
Next articleAppian Corporation (APPN) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FLIR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FLIR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Campus Communities, Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went down by -12.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

AECOM (ACM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Quick Links