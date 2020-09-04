A Lesson to Learn: Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) went down by -7.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.75. The company’s stock price has collected -6.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AYX, VXRT and FSLY

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE :AYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYX is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Alteryx, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $155.75, which is $45.65 above the current price. AYX currently public float of 53.04M and currently shorts hold a 16.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYX was 2.16M shares.

AYX’s Market Performance

AYX stocks went down by -6.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.52% and a quarterly performance of -14.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Alteryx, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.69% for AYX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $132 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 7th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AYX, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

AYX Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -30.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.21. In addition, Alteryx, Inc. saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from RUBIN KEVIN, who sold 8,250 shares at the price of $123.80 back on Sep 02. After this action, RUBIN KEVIN now owns 41,351 shares of Alteryx, Inc., valued at $1,021,350 using the latest closing price.

Jones Robert Scott, the Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer of Alteryx, Inc., sold 1,138 shares at $121.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Jones Robert Scott is holding 39,412 shares at $137,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+90.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx, Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx, Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.35. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 155.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.