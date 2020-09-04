– 7.78 – 8.278: is It Good Range to Buy The Macerich Company (MAC)?

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.34 and move down -305.77%, while MAC stocks collected 2.71% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Macerich Announces Quarterly Results

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Worth an Investment?

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.20 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MAC Market Performance

MAC stocks went up by 2.71% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.25% and a quarterly performance of -28.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.78%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.12% for MAC stocks with the simple moving average of -42.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAC shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for MAC socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $6.50 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC stock at the price of $6.50. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 15, 2020.

Compass Point gave “Neutral” rating to MAC stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 4, 2020.

MAC Stocks -1.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Macerich Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -75.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.18% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.46% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MAC went up by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -69.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.89. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -68.76% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MAC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Macerich Company (MAC), starting from COPPOLA EDWARD C, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Mar 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 28,000 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $27,670 with the latest closing price.

COPPOLA EDWARD C, the President of The Macerich Company, bought 25,000 shares at the value of $5.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that COPPOLA EDWARD C is holding 385,174 shares at the value of $139,450 based on the most recent closing price.

MAC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.90 for the present operating margin and +24.92 for gross margin. The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at +11.67. Total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return holds the value 2.10%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on The Macerich Company (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 212.67 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.02. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 63.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.34 and long-term debt to capital is 185.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.30 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for The Macerich Company is 6.66 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.