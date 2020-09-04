– 38.375 – 42.50: is It Good Range to Buy 2U, Inc. (TWOU)?

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) went down by -10.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $49.46 and move down -26.89%, while TWOU stocks collected 0.88% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Columbia Engineering Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Offer the Columbia Artificial Intelligence Program

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Worth an Investment?

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) The 36 Months beta value for TWOU stocks is at 0.80, while 9 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for 2U, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $50.75 which is $11.77 above current price. TWOU currently has a short float of 18.52% and public float of 58.06M with average trading volume of 1.65M shares.

TWOU Market Performance

TWOU stocks went up by 0.88% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.69% and a quarterly performance of 17.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for TWOU stocks with the simple moving average of 33.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TWOU shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for TWOU socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU stock at the price of $50. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave “Sector Weight” rating to TWOU stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 30, 2020.

TWOU Stocks -4.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, 2U, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.09% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU went up by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +73.48% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $39.68. In addition, 2U, Inc. saw 62.48% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TWOU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at 2U, Inc. (TWOU), starting from Kenigsberg James, who sold 33,900 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 120,921 shares of 2U, Inc., valued at $1,593,300 with the latest closing price.

Paucek Christopher J, the Chief Executive Officer of 2U, Inc., sold 150,000 shares at the value of $39.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Paucek Christopher J is holding 403,600 shares at the value of $5,943,000 based on the most recent closing price.

TWOU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -30.69 for the present operating margin and +71.78 for gross margin. The net margin for 2U, Inc. stands at -40.93. Total capital return value is set at -20.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.14. Equity return holds the value -44.90%, with -25.90% for asset returns.

Based on 2U, Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 45.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 31.09. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.04 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -13.14 and long-term debt to capital is 44.09.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.79 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for 2U, Inc. is 17.34 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.