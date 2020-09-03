Zix Corporation (ZIXI) – the Stock that gain 1.31% this week!

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.29 and move down -50.08%, while ZIXI stocks collected 1.31% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that 9th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 9-10, 2020

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Worth an Investment?

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) The 36 Months beta value for ZIXI stocks is at 1.23, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zix Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.20 which is $4.01 above current price. ZIXI currently has a short float of 6.67% and public float of 54.59M with average trading volume of 1.05M shares.

ZIXI Market Performance

ZIXI stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with the monthly drop of -18.87% and a quarterly performance of -14.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for ZIXI stocks with the simple moving average of -4.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIXI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ZIXI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ZIXI socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on March 27, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIXI stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for ZIXI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23, 2019.

Northland Capital gave “Outperform” rating to ZIXI stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 16, 2018.

ZIXI Stocks -4.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zix Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, while the shares sank at the distance of -19.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.90% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZIXI went up by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -14.03% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.14. In addition, Zix Corporation saw -8.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ZIXI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zix Corporation (ZIXI), starting from Di Leo John P., who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $6.10 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 175,000 shares of Zix Corporation, valued at $305,000 with the latest closing price.

SPURR RICHARD, the Director of Zix Corporation, sold 10,427 shares at the value of $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that SPURR RICHARD is holding 0 shares at the value of $66,837 based on the most recent closing price.

ZIXI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -5.15 for the present operating margin and +47.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Zix Corporation stands at -8.45. Total capital return value is set at -4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.40. Equity return holds the value -40.20%, with -3.90% for asset returns.

Based on Zix Corporation (ZIXI), the company’s capital structure generated 130.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.69. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.88 and long-term debt to capital is 453.74.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.73 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for Zix Corporation is 26.14 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.