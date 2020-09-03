Will Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Remain Competitive?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.88 and move down -20.91%, while RLGY stocks collected 0.26% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Guaranteed Rate Affinity Increases Volume 86% Year Over Year

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Worth an Investment?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) The 36 Months beta value for RLGY stocks is at 2.93, while 2 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.92 which is $0.02 above current price. RLGY currently has a short float of 12.45% and public float of 114.31M with average trading volume of 2.30M shares.

RLGY Market Performance

RLGY stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.26% and a quarterly performance of 53.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 156.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.30% for RLGY stocks with the simple moving average of 43.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLGY stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RLGY shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for RLGY socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLGY stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for RLGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29, 2020.

Susquehanna gave “ Neutral” rating to RLGY stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 10, 2020.

RLGY Stocks 27.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Realogy Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, while the shares surge at the distance of +19.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +52.05% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RLGY went up by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +14.57% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.79. In addition, Realogy Holdings Corp. saw 18.60% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RLGY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), starting from WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 102,460 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp., valued at $53,000 with the latest closing price.

HAILEY V ANN, the Director of Realogy Holdings Corp., bought 14,000 shares at the value of $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that HAILEY V ANN is holding 54,661 shares at the value of $114,380 based on the most recent closing price.

RLGY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.30 for the present operating margin and +16.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. stands at -2.16. Total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.22. Equity return holds the value -33.70%, with -8.40% for asset returns.

Based on Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), the company’s capital structure generated 194.50 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.04. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.61 and long-term debt to capital is 176.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.88 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for Realogy Holdings Corp. is 24.55 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.73.