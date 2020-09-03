Search
Why General Moly, Inc. (GMO) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

by Daisy Galbraith

General Moly, Inc. (AMEX:GMO) went down by -4.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.37 and move down -208.33%, while GMO stocks collected -28.84% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that IIROC Trading Halt – GMO

General Moly, Inc. (AMEX:GMO) Worth an Investment?

General Moly, Inc. (AMEX: GMO) The 36 Months beta value for GMO stocks is at 0.47, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for General Moly, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.75 which is -$0.12 below current price. GMO currently has a short float of 0.28% and public float of 82.74M with average trading volume of 1.41M shares.

GMO Market Performance

GMO stocks went down by -28.84% for the week, with the monthly drop of -50.23% and a quarterly performance of -36.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.51%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.82% for GMO stocks with the simple moving average of -44.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on General Moly, Inc. (AMEX:GMO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GMO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GMO socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.70 based on the research report published on May 19, 2014.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMO stock at the price of $1.30, previously predicting the value of $1. The rating they have provided for GMO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 27, 2009.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Underperform” rating to GMO stocks, setting the target price at $1.30 in the report published on November 10, 2008.

GMO Stocks -45.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, General Moly, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 18.52%, while the shares sank at the distance of -53.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -49.26% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GMO went down by -28.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -57.87% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.1810. In addition, General Moly, Inc. saw -48.66% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GMO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at General Moly, Inc. (GMO), starting from Amer International Group Co., , who bought 11,111,111 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Dec 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 39,078,590 shares of General Moly, Inc., valued at $4,300,000 with the latest closing price.

GMO Stock Fundamentals

Based on General Moly, Inc. (GMO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 7.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 2.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -5.02 and long-term debt to capital is 8.20.

Quick Links