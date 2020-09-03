Why Do Investors Care About Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $173.67 and move down -4.46%, while SWK stocks collected 4.10% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Worth an Investment?

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.43 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SWK Market Performance

SWK stocks went up by 4.10% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.50% and a quarterly performance of 16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.04% for SWK stocks with the simple moving average of 17.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWK shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SWK socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $159 based on the research report published on June 25, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK stock at the price of $125. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to SWK stocks, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on May 12, 2020.

SWK Stocks 9.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +22.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SWK went up by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.47% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $160.24. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. saw 0.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SWK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK), starting from Raff Robert H Jr, who sold 16,875 shares at the price of $162.00 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,092 shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., valued at $2,733,750 with the latest closing price.

BELISLE JOCELYN, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $154.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that BELISLE JOCELYN is holding 14,593 shares at the value of $1,546,984 based on the most recent closing price.

SWK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.50 for the present operating margin and +33.59 for gross margin. The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. stands at +6.62. Total capital return value is set at 15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return holds the value 10.30%, with 3.60% for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 40.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.59. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 17.76 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.27 and long-term debt to capital is 41.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is 9.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.