Why DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

by Daisy Galbraith

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.75 and move down -9.72%, while DPHC stocks collected 12.50% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Worth an Investment?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 339.62 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DPHC Market Performance

DPHC stocks went up by 12.50% for the week, with the monthly jump of 38.46% and a quarterly performance of 80.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.93% for DPHC stocks with the simple moving average of 70.55% for the last 200 days.

DPHC Stocks 50.24% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +44.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +77.51% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC went up by +12.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.46. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 80.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

Quick Links