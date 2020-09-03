What’s Behind RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Volatile Ride?

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) went down by -7.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.97 and move down -545.65%, while RIBT stocks collected -12.71% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that RiceBran Technologies Reports 2Q 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Worth an Investment?

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) The 36 Months beta value for RIBT stocks is at 0.22, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RiceBran Technologies stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.25 which is -$0.46 below current price. RIBT currently has a short float of 0.48% and public float of 37.62M with average trading volume of 212.06K shares.

RIBT Market Performance

RIBT stocks went down by -12.71% for the week, with the monthly drop of -39.81% and a quarterly performance of -54.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.96% for RIBT stocks with the simple moving average of -60.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIBT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RIBT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for RIBT socks in the upcoming period according to Lake Street is $2 based on the research report published on May 11, 2017.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIBT stock at the price of $2. The rating they have provided for RIBT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 24, 2017.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to RIBT stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 3, 2016.

RIBT Stocks -37.38% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, RiceBran Technologies was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -84.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, while the shares sank at the distance of -40.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -50.05% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RIBT went down by -12.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -81.96% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.6102. In addition, RiceBran Technologies saw -68.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RIBT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), starting from GOLDMAN DAVID, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Dec 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,350 shares of RiceBran Technologies, valued at $2,085 with the latest closing price.

CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, the 10% Owner of RiceBran Technologies, bought 3,200,000 shares at the value of $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO is holding 10,649,068 shares at the value of $4,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

RIBT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -60.97 for the present operating margin and -3.63 for gross margin. The net margin for RiceBran Technologies stands at -57.92. Total capital return value is set at -47.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.93. Equity return holds the value -49.80%, with -37.20% for asset returns.

Based on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), the company’s capital structure generated 16.38 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.07. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 12.84 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -150.59 and long-term debt to capital is 9.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.87 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for RiceBran Technologies is 6.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.