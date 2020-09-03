What’s Behind OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Volatile Ride?

OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX:OCX) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.51 and move down -176.38%, while OCX stocks collected -6.77% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Oncocyte and the Guardian Research Network(R) Announce Strategic Alliance

OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX:OCX) Worth an Investment?

OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX: OCX) The 36 Months beta value for OCX stocks is at 2.45, while 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OncoCyte Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.10 which is -$1.27 below current price. OCX currently has a short float of 2.95% and public float of 56.86M with average trading volume of 1.05M shares.

OCX Market Performance

OCX stocks went down by -6.77% for the week, with the monthly drop of -34.39% and a quarterly performance of -52.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.23% for OCX stocks with the simple moving average of -41.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on OncoCyte Corporation (AMEX:OCX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OCX shares by setting it to “Speculative Buy”. The predicted price for OCX socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $6 based on the research report published on July 30, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCX stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for OCX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets gave “ Neutral” rating to OCX stocks, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on June 30, 2020.

OCX Stocks -21.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, OncoCyte Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.98%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, while the shares sank at the distance of -30.60% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -59.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OCX went down by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -25.29% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4880. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -44.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OCX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), starting from ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY, who bought 40,000 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 102,698 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $53,880 with the latest closing price.

Levine Mitchell S, the Chief Financial Officer of OncoCyte Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Levine Mitchell S is holding 36,579 shares at the value of $13,200 based on the most recent closing price.

OCX Stock Fundamentals

Based on OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.14.