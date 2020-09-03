What’s Behind CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) Volatile Ride?

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went down by -4.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.44 and move down -36.66%, while PRTS stocks collected -20.01% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that CarParts.com Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Worth an Investment?

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) The 36 Months beta value for PRTS stocks is at 2.72, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CarParts.com, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $18.75 which is $5.97 above current price. PRTS currently has a short float of 4.27% and public float of 31.87M with average trading volume of 1.42M shares.

PRTS Market Performance

PRTS stocks went down by -20.01% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.57% and a quarterly performance of 44.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 702.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.16% for PRTS stocks with the simple moving average of 115.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PRTS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PRTS socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $19 based on the research report published on September 1, 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 8, 2020.

Barrington Research gave “Outperform” rating to PRTS stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 13, 2018.

PRTS Stocks -2.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CarParts.com, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +35.32% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS went down by -20.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +391.02% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.13. In addition, CarParts.com, Inc. saw 446.82% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PRTS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS), starting from BARNES JIM, who bought 5,150 shares at the price of $14.49 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 36,696 shares of CarParts.com, Inc., valued at $74,624 with the latest closing price.

Liu Nanxi, the Director of CarParts.com, Inc., bought 730 shares at the value of $15.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Liu Nanxi is holding 1,050 shares at the value of $10,987 based on the most recent closing price.

PRTS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2.94 for the present operating margin and +27.75 for gross margin. The net margin for CarParts.com, Inc. stands at -11.24. Total capital return value is set at -16.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.59. Equity return holds the value -124.70%, with -23.50% for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 233.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 69.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.81 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.35 and long-term debt to capital is 105.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.36 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for CarParts.com, Inc. is 87.76 with the total asset turnover at the value of 3.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.