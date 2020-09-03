Search
Home Business
Business

What Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Doesn’t Want You to Know

by Nicola Day

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.69 and move down -24.2%, while RVLV stocks collected 7.18% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Worth an Investment?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.14 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RVLV Market Performance

RVLV stocks went up by 7.18% for the week, with the monthly jump of 32.74% and a quarterly performance of 25.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.98%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.92% for RVLV stocks with the simple moving average of 37.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVLV shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for RVLV socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV stock at the price of $17, previously predicting the value of $13. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to RVLV stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 19, 2020.

RVLV Stocks 22.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Revolve Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, while the shares surge at the distance of +27.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +38.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV went up by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +39.00% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $20.33. In addition, Revolve Group, Inc. saw 17.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RVLV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV), starting from Timmermans Jesse, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group, Inc., valued at $100,000 with the latest closing price.

TSG6 L.P., the 10% Owner of Revolve Group, Inc., sold 4,736,540 shares at the value of $21.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that TSG6 L.P. is holding 8,647,800 shares at the value of $101,125,129 based on the most recent closing price.

RVLV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.00 for the present operating margin and +52.96 for gross margin. The net margin for Revolve Group, Inc. stands at -0.86. Total capital return value is set at 45.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.89. Equity return holds the value 27.00%, with 14.80% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleTechnical Traders Must Watch The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)
Next articleGrowth Myths About Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) You Probably Still Believe

Related Articles

Trending

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) future in Energy Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.39 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went down by -16.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.58 and move...
Companies

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $84.97 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) future in Energy Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.39 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went down by -16.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.58 and move...
View Post
Companies

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $84.97 and move...
View Post
Business

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.92 and move...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.06 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) went down by -16.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.58 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Nicola Day - 0
Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.29 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
TransEnterix, Inc. (AMEX:TRXC) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.98 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.07 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 20.23 – 20.75: is It Good Range to Buy Valvoline Inc. (VVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.90 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.92 and move...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Inpixon (INPX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went up by 3.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.25 and move down -2317.36%,...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -6.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.40 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Nicola Day - 0
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $134.42 and move...
Read more
Business

Will LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) went down by -10.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.87 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $84.97 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) went up by 1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.13 and move...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)?

Nicola Day - 0
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $387.70 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) went down by -1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.24 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI): Next Earning Report on 11/05/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.57 and move...
Read more

Quick Links