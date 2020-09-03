Walk through Financial Numbers of The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.64 and move down -68.08%, while GEO stocks collected 0.73% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GEO, QTT and VXRT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Worth an Investment?

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.09 times of increase in earnings at the present.

GEO Market Performance

GEO stocks went up by 0.73% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.80% and a quarterly performance of -16.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for GEO stocks with the simple moving average of -16.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for GEO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for GEO socks in the upcoming period according to Noble Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on June 29, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEO stock at the price of $26. The rating they have provided for GEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15, 2019.

JP Morgan gave “Overweight” rating to GEO stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 14, 2017.

GEO Stocks -1.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The GEO Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.98%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.49% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GEO went up by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.46% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.02. In addition, The GEO Group, Inc. saw -33.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GEO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO), starting from FOREMAN ANNE N, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,000 shares of The GEO Group, Inc., valued at $38,920 with the latest closing price.

GLANTON RICHARD H, the Director of The GEO Group, Inc., sold 2,838 shares at the value of $10.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GLANTON RICHARD H is holding 2,177 shares at the value of $30,863 based on the most recent closing price.

GEO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.03 for the present operating margin and +19.63 for gross margin. The net margin for The GEO Group, Inc. stands at +6.72. Total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58. Equity return holds the value 14.90%, with 3.40% for asset returns.

Based on The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 287.73 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 74.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 66.43 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.99 and long-term debt to capital is 282.67.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for The GEO Group, Inc. is 3.03 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.58.