Walk through Financial Numbers of Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.82 and move down -457.95%, while GCI stocks collected 10.69% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Worth an Investment?

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) The 36 Months beta value for GCI stocks is at 1.53, while 0 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gannett Co., Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.00 which is -$1.76 below current price. GCI currently has a short float of 17.28% and public float of 127.71M with average trading volume of 3.79M shares.

GCI Market Performance

GCI stocks went up by 10.69% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.73% and a quarterly performance of 26.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.71% for GCI stocks with the simple moving average of -45.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for GCI socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on April 6, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GCI stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for GCI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 6, 2018.

Argus gave “ Hold” rating to GCI stocks, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 13, 2017.

GCI Stocks 16.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Gannett Co., Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -82.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.14% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GCI went up by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -72.33% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.7015. In addition, Gannett Co., Inc. saw -72.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GCI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI), starting from Tarica Laurence, who bought 74,559 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 500,499 shares of Gannett Co., Inc., valued at $122,277 with the latest closing price.

Tarica Laurence, the Director of Gannett Co., Inc., bought 441 shares at the value of $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Tarica Laurence is holding 425,940 shares at the value of $714 based on the most recent closing price.

GCI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.72 for the present operating margin and +36.21 for gross margin. The net margin for Gannett Co., Inc. stands at -6.42. Total capital return value is set at 3.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.90. Equity return holds the value -85.50%, with -19.80% for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 201.82 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.87. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.27 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.09 and long-term debt to capital is 197.41.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.20 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for Gannett Co., Inc. is 6.10 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.