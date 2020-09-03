Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) went up by 7.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.84 and move down -505.31%, while UONEK stocks collected -10.32% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Urban One, Inc. Announces $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Worth an Investment?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) The 36 Months beta value for UONEK stocks is at 1.00, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.00 which is -$1.13 below current price. UONEK currently has a short float of 1.58% and public float of 19.10M with average trading volume of 6.12M shares.

UONEK Market Performance

UONEK stocks went down by -10.32% for the week, with the monthly drop of -31.52% and a quarterly performance of 25.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.76% for UONEK stocks with the simple moving average of -26.67% for the last 200 days.

UONEK Stocks -31.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Urban One, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -83.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -28.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -60.63% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UONEK went down by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -49.33% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.3510. In addition, Urban One, Inc. saw -40.53% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UONEK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.56 for the present operating margin and +66.54 for gross margin. The net margin for Urban One, Inc. stands at +0.21. Total capital return value is set at 9.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09. Equity return holds the value -14.10%, with -2.00% for asset returns.

Based on Urban One, Inc. (UONEK), the company’s capital structure generated 505.65 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 83.49. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 74.06 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.26 and long-term debt to capital is 486.58.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for Urban One, Inc. is 4.04 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.