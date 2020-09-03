Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 5.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.62 and move down -1.79%, while OMI stocks collected 0.17% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Owens & Minor Reports 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Worth an Investment?

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) The 36 Months beta value for OMI stocks is at 0.64, while 1 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $15.32 which is -$1.77 below current price. OMI currently has a short float of 14.46% and public float of 60.83M with average trading volume of 2.74M shares.

OMI Market Performance

OMI stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.15% and a quarterly performance of 121.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.18% for OMI stocks with the simple moving average of 114.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OMI shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OMI socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $14 based on the research report published on July 21, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI stock at the price of $12, previously predicting the value of $8. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave “ Neutral” rating to OMI stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 5, 2020.

OMI Stocks 36.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Owens & Minor, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +136.80% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OMI went up by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +160.30% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.15. In addition, Owens & Minor, Inc. saw 234.82% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OMI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), starting from Riordan Michael C, who bought 20,000 shares at the price of $13.67 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,000 shares of Owens & Minor, Inc., valued at $273,450 with the latest closing price.

Henkel Robert J, the Director of Owens & Minor, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $12.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Henkel Robert J is holding 20,000 shares at the value of $129,600 based on the most recent closing price.

OMI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.14 for the present operating margin and +11.20 for gross margin. The net margin for Owens & Minor, Inc. stands at -0.25. Total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return holds the value -23.70%, with -3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 358.77 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 78.20. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 45.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.10 and long-term debt to capital is 351.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for Owens & Minor, Inc. is 10.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.