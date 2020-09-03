Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) went up by 2.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.40 and move down -13.24%, while HCAC stocks collected -0.27% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DLMV and HCAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Worth an Investment?

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 995.45 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HCAC Market Performance

HCAC stocks went down by -0.27% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.78% and a quarterly performance of 6.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.22% for HCAC stocks with the simple moving average of 5.81% for the last 200 days.

HCAC Stocks 0.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.83%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HCAC went down by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.28% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.80. In addition, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV saw 7.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HCAC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC), starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sold 125,111 shares at the price of $12.23 back on Jul 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,984,865 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, valued at $1,530,108 with the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, sold 28,855 shares at the value of $11.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 3,109,976 shares at the value of $321,241 based on the most recent closing price.