Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -1.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.79 and move down -15.87%, while HL stocks collected 1.56% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Hecla Increases Quarterly Dividend 50% and Enhances the Silver-Linked Dividend

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Worth an Investment?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) The 36 Months beta value for HL stocks is at 2.10, while 3 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hecla Mining Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.11 which is $0.04 above current price. HL currently has a short float of 2.21% and public float of 519.23M with average trading volume of 11.78M shares.

HL Market Performance

HL stocks went up by 1.56% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.14% and a quarterly performance of 78.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 202.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.99% for HL stocks with the simple moving average of 76.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HL shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HL socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $48 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL stock at the price of $4.50, previously predicting the value of $2.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 17, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Buy” rating to HL stocks, setting the target price at $5.70 in the report published on July 14, 2020.

HL Stocks 18.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Hecla Mining Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +90.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HL went up by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +145.19% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.95. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 72.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Hecla Mining Company (HL), starting from Rogers Terry V, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $5.96 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 70,013 shares of Hecla Mining Company, valued at $208,495 with the latest closing price.

Sienko David C, the VP & General Counsel of Hecla Mining Company, sold 75,000 shares at the value of $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Sienko David C is holding 847,004 shares at the value of $450,450 based on the most recent closing price.

HL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7.30 for the present operating margin and +1.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Hecla Mining Company stands at -14.76. Total capital return value is set at -2.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.48. Equity return holds the value -3.60%, with -2.20% for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Company (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.24 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.02 and long-term debt to capital is 30.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.16 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for Hecla Mining Company is 21.00 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.