Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went down by -6.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.29 and move down -103.8%, while XEC stocks collected -2.62% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Worth an Investment?

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) The 36 Months beta value for XEC stocks is at 2.41, while 20 of the analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Cimarex Energy Co. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $40.11 which is $12.87 above current price. XEC currently has a short float of 3.18% and public float of 97.51M with average trading volume of 1.54M shares.

XEC Market Performance

XEC stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.61% and a quarterly performance of -6.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.98% for XEC stocks with the simple moving average of -16.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XEC shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for XEC socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $43 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEC stock at the price of $43. The rating they have provided for XEC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on August 10, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “Buy” rating to XEC stocks, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 27, 2020.

XEC Stocks 0.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cimarex Energy Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XEC went down by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.10% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.27. In addition, Cimarex Energy Co. saw -48.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

XEC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), starting from BELL STEPHEN P, who sold 12,500 shares at the price of $28.09 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 19,093 shares of Cimarex Energy Co., valued at $351,098 with the latest closing price.

JORDEN THOMAS E, the CEO and President of Cimarex Energy Co., bought 10,971 shares at the value of $16.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that JORDEN THOMAS E is holding 200,000 shares at the value of $181,899 based on the most recent closing price.

XEC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +25.37 for the present operating margin and +36.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Cimarex Energy Co. stands at -5.34. Total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return holds the value -64.90%, with -30.40% for asset returns.

Based on Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), the company’s capital structure generated 61.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.42 and long-term debt to capital is 61.19.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for Cimarex Energy Co. is 5.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.