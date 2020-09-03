TSR, Inc. (TSRI) Everything Investors Need To Know

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) went up by 21.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.88 and move down -46.29%, while TSRI stocks collected 27.39% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that TSR, Inc. Acquires Geneva Consulting Group

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Worth an Investment?

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) The 36 Months beta value for TSRI stocks is at 1.23, while 0 of the analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TSR, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. TSRI currently has a short float of 0.00% and public float of 1.23M with average trading volume of 25.25K shares.

TSRI Market Performance

TSRI stocks went up by 27.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 24.39% and a quarterly performance of 73.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.46% for TSRI stocks with the simple moving average of 59.64% for the last 200 days.

TSRI Stocks 37.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TSR, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -31.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, while the shares surge at the distance of +25.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +58.28% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TSRI went up by +27.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +31.39% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.71. In addition, TSR, Inc. saw 69.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TSRI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2.96 for the present operating margin and +15.52 for gross margin. The net margin for TSR, Inc. stands at -1.91. Equity return holds the value -19.10%, with -8.20% for asset returns.