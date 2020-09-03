Time to Pay a Little Attention to WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Again

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) went up by 7.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.99 and move down -83.33%, while WYY stocks collected 0.76% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that (LD Micro) 360 Companies Set to Present – this Week

WYY Market Performance

WYY stocks went up by 0.76% for the week, with the monthly drop of -26.76% and a quarterly performance of -1.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.91% for WYY stocks with the simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WYY shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for WYY socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $72 based on the research report published on November 10, 2015.

WYY Stocks -20.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, WidePoint Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, while the shares sank at the distance of -30.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -19.36% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WYY went up by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +40.78% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.6646. In addition, WidePoint Corporation saw 36.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WYY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WidePoint Corporation (WYY), starting from Kim Kellie H, who bought 89,664 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 189,664 shares of WidePoint Corporation, valued at $46,419 with the latest closing price.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of WidePoint Corporation, sold 369,747 shares at the value of $0.57 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. is holding 8,378,081 shares at the value of $211,199 based on the most recent closing price.

WYY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.87 for the present operating margin and +16.11 for gross margin. The net margin for WidePoint Corporation stands at +0.22. Total capital return value is set at 3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.82. Equity return holds the value 4.40%, with 1.60% for asset returns.

Based on WidePoint Corporation (WYY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.37 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.24. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 9.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.85 and long-term debt to capital is 22.43.

EBITDA value lies at +1.03 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.05. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for WidePoint Corporation is 4.13 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.