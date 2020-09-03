The Clorox Company (CLX) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $239.87 and move down -7.21%, while CLX stocks collected 1.57% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Worth an Investment?

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.45 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CLX Market Performance

CLX stocks went up by 1.57% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.89% and a quarterly performance of 9.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.08% for CLX stocks with the simple moving average of 19.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CLX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CLX socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $256 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX stock at the price of $172, previously predicting the value of $169. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 19, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to CLX stocks, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on March 16, 2020.

CLX Stocks -0.91% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Clorox Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.08%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.86% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CLX went up by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +53.98% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $225.52. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 45.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CLX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Clorox Company (CLX), starting from Mowery Andrew J, who sold 12,932 shares at the price of $235.97 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,634 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $3,051,505 with the latest closing price.

Bailey William S, the SVP – Corporate Business Dev of The Clorox Company, sold 11,468 shares at the value of $238.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Bailey William S is holding 7,820 shares at the value of $2,735,118 based on the most recent closing price.

CLX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.82 for the present operating margin and +45.44 for gross margin. The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +13.97. Equity return holds the value 138.70%, with 16.40% for asset returns.