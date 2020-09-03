Teradyne, Inc. (TER): All the Basics You Need to Know

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.44 and move down -5.74%, while TER stocks collected -1.67% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Worth an Investment?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.50 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TER Market Performance

TER stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.30% and a quarterly performance of 20.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.28% for TER stocks with the simple moving average of 25.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TER shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for TER socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $105 based on the research report published on August 25, 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER stock at the price of $76. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave “ Buy” rating to TER stocks, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on April 23, 2020.

TER Stocks 1.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Teradyne, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TER went down by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +32.35% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $88.51. In addition, Teradyne, Inc. saw 29.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TER Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Teradyne, Inc. (TER), starting from BRADLEY MICHAEL A, who sold 4,563 shares at the price of $90.05 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 34,254 shares of Teradyne, Inc., valued at $410,898 with the latest closing price.

TUFANO PAUL J, the Director of Teradyne, Inc., sold 7,900 shares at the value of $90.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that TUFANO PAUL J is holding 83,986 shares at the value of $712,975 based on the most recent closing price.

TER Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.38 for the present operating margin and +57.16 for gross margin. The net margin for Teradyne, Inc. stands at +20.37. Total capital return value is set at 27.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return holds the value 40.00%, with 21.70% for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne, Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 31.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 23.18 and long-term debt to capital is 29.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.14 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Teradyne, Inc. is 7.02 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.