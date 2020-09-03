Technical Traders Must Watch Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went down by -3.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.10 and move down -218.39%, while DGLY stocks collected 8.78% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that LD Micro 360 Companies Set to Present this Week

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Worth an Investment?

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) The 36 Months beta value for DGLY stocks is at 0.66, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Digital Ally, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.00 which is -$2.23 below current price. DGLY currently has a short float of 10.58% and public float of 22.97M with average trading volume of 8.34M shares.

DGLY Market Performance

DGLY stocks went up by 8.78% for the week, with the monthly drop of -33.63% and a quarterly performance of 7.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.15% for DGLY stocks with the simple moving average of 30.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGLY stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DGLY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DGLY socks in the upcoming period according to Aegis Capital is $61 based on the research report published on June 29, 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGLY stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for DGLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15, 2017.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to DGLY stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 18, 2016.

DGLY Stocks -23.60% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Digital Ally, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.03%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, while the shares sank at the distance of -32.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -40.85% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DGLY went up by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +90.60% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.43. In addition, Digital Ally, Inc. saw 118.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DGLY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY), starting from Heckman Thomas J, who sold 110,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Jun 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 863,984 shares of Digital Ally, Inc., valued at $774,125 with the latest closing price.

DGLY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -115.24 for the present operating margin and +30.96 for gross margin. The net margin for Digital Ally, Inc. stands at -95.83. Total capital return value is set at -242.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -251.50.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.90 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for Digital Ally, Inc. is 5.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.