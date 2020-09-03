Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) – good time to look at fundamentals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) went down by -37.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.13 and move down -564.71%, while SNSS stocks collected -42.00% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 0 hour ago that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Worth an Investment?

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) The 36 Months beta value for SNSS stocks is at 1.76, while 1 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.00 which is -$0.17 below current price. SNSS currently has a short float of 7.34% and public float of 65.91M with average trading volume of 14.22M shares.

SNSS Market Performance

SNSS stocks went down by -42.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -40.93% and a quarterly performance of -57.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.39% for SNSS stocks with the simple moving average of -62.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNSS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SNSS shares by setting it to “Perform”. The predicted price for SNSS socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $990 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNSS stock at the price of $1, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for SNSS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 11, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Neutral” rating to SNSS stocks, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on December 20, 2018.

SNSS Stocks -43.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -85.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 18.65%, while the shares sank at the distance of -43.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -52.40% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SNSS went down by -42.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -54.68% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.2862. In addition, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -50.07% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SNSS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS), starting from Gullotta Tina, who bought 6,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on May 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,500 shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $1,989 with the latest closing price.

Quinn William P., the See Remarks of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 6,000 shares at the value of $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Quinn William P. is holding 127,697 shares at the value of $2,193 based on the most recent closing price.

SNSS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1123.40 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -1125.42. Total capital return value is set at -103.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -146.69. Equity return holds the value -183.60%, with -68.90% for asset returns.

Based on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS), the company’s capital structure generated 22.81 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.57. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.87 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -45.31 and long-term debt to capital is 1.72.