Sonos, Inc. (SONO) rising towards new 52-week high

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.83 and move down -25.39%, while SONO stocks collected 2.52% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Worth an Investment?

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) 3 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sonos, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.36 which is $2.14 above current price. SONO currently has a short float of 7.96% and public float of 104.00M with average trading volume of 5.71M shares.

SONO Market Performance

SONO stocks went up by 2.52% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.03% and a quarterly performance of 28.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.15% for SONO stocks with the simple moving average of 11.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SONO shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for SONO socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $147 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO stock at the price of $7.50, previously predicting the value of $20. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 17, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “Neutral” rating to SONO stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 25, 2020.

SONO Stocks -5.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sonos, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.74% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.85% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SONO went up by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.04. In addition, Sonos, Inc. saw -8.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SONO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sonos, Inc. (SONO), starting from Millington Nicholas, who sold 30,450 shares at the price of $16.87 back on Jul 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 56,405 shares of Sonos, Inc., valued at $513,646 with the latest closing price.

Millington Nicholas, the Chief Innovation Officer of Sonos, Inc., sold 1,800 shares at the value of $16.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Millington Nicholas is holding 86,855 shares at the value of $30,075 based on the most recent closing price.

SONO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.45 for the present operating margin and +41.83 for gross margin. The net margin for Sonos, Inc. stands at -0.38. Total capital return value is set at 2.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.74. Equity return holds the value -22.50%, with -9.30% for asset returns.

Based on Sonos, Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 10.56. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 4.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.28 and long-term debt to capital is 8.84.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.87 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Sonos, Inc. is 14.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.