ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) – good time to look at fundamentals

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.10 and move down -40%, while SREV stocks collected -3.85% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that 9th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 9-10, 2020

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Worth an Investment?

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) The 36 Months beta value for SREV stocks is at 2.08, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ServiceSource International, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.00 which is $0.5 above current price. SREV currently has a short float of 1.62% and public float of 90.34M with average trading volume of 478.73K shares.

SREV Market Performance

SREV stocks went down by -3.85% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.23% and a quarterly performance of -7.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.40%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.18% for SREV stocks with the simple moving average of 0.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SREV stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SREV shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SREV socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $1.25 based on the research report published on February 21, 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SREV stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for SREV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 8, 2018.

JMP Securities gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to SREV stocks, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 19, 2018.

SREV Stocks -6.62% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SREV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ServiceSource International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -13.29% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SREV went down by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -7.98% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.5780. In addition, ServiceSource International, Inc. saw -10.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SREV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV), starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who bought 51,634 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Sep 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,944,372 shares of ServiceSource International, Inc., valued at $71,869 with the latest closing price.

Naughton Michael Damien, the EVP of ServiceSource International, Inc., sold 21,479 shares at the value of $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Naughton Michael Damien is holding 356,856 shares at the value of $26,419 based on the most recent closing price.

SREV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -6.98 for the present operating margin and +28.44 for gross margin. The net margin for ServiceSource International, Inc. stands at -8.64. Total capital return value is set at -12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.52. Equity return holds the value -21.30%, with -11.00% for asset returns.

Based on ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV), the company’s capital structure generated 50.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.72. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.86 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -38.88 and long-term debt to capital is 38.88.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.81 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for ServiceSource International, Inc. is 4.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.