Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) – the Stock that lost -2.71% this week!

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.98 and move down -91.13%, while SBH stocks collected -2.71% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Alliance Data Launches New Private Label Credit Programs For Sally Beauty Holdings, Driving Customer Loyalty And Sales For Largest U.S. Distributor Of Professional Beauty Supplies

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Worth an Investment?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.20 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SBH Market Performance

SBH stocks went down by -2.71% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.35% and a quarterly performance of -24.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.62% for SBH stocks with the simple moving average of -12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SBH shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SBH socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $19 based on the research report published on June 4, 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 21, 2020.

DA Davidson gave “ Underperform” rating to SBH stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 14, 2019.

SBH Stocks -9.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -47.68% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.87%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.95% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SBH went down by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -39.38% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.27. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. saw -36.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SBH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH), starting from Brickman Christian A., who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $12.19 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 456,741 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., valued at $121,860 with the latest closing price.

RABIN EDWARD W, the Director of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., bought 4,000 shares at the value of $12.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that RABIN EDWARD W is holding 118,750 shares at the value of $48,400 based on the most recent closing price.

SBH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.83 for the present operating margin and +46.53 for gross margin. The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. stands at +7.01. Total capital return value is set at 30.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.90. Equity return holds the value -248.40%, with 4.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is 39.75 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.