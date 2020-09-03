Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $119.59 and move down -22.06%, while YUM stocks collected 2.78% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Yum! Brands and KFC U.S. Invest $6 Million to Advance Equity and Opportunity in Louisville

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Worth an Investment?

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.42 times of increase in earnings at the present.

YUM Market Performance

YUM stocks went up by 2.78% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.71% and a quarterly performance of 3.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for YUM stocks with the simple moving average of 7.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for YUM shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for YUM socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $107 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM stock at the price of $95, previously predicting the value of $87. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “Peer Perform” rating to YUM stocks, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 17, 2020.

YUM Stocks 7.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Yum! Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.44% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, YUM went up by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.31% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $94.48. In addition, Yum! Brands, Inc. saw -2.73% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

YUM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), starting from Lowings Anthony, who sold 4,095 shares at the price of $96.12 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 45,360 shares of Yum! Brands, Inc., valued at $393,611 with the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands, Inc., sold 2,339 shares at the value of $92.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 72,281 shares at the value of $217,176 based on the most recent closing price.

YUM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.82 for the present operating margin and +50.28 for gross margin. The net margin for Yum! Brands, Inc. stands at +23.12. Total capital return value is set at 70.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.51. Equity return holds the value -12.70%, with 18.20% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.51 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for Yum! Brands, Inc. is 9.18 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.