Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

by Ethane Eddington

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.16 and move down -26.95%, while PBI stocks collected -5.69% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that ADVISORY/ Media Alert: Pitney Bowes, a Company Built on Innovation, Community and Diversity and Inclusion, Commemorates its 100 Years with Re-Airing of Documentary on CPTV

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Worth an Investment?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) The 36 Months beta value for PBI stocks is at 3.08, while 2 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.50 which is -$0.14 below current price. PBI currently has a short float of 14.66% and public float of 163.21M with average trading volume of 3.52M shares.

PBI Market Performance

PBI stocks went down by -5.69% for the week, with the monthly jump of 17.01% and a quarterly performance of 109.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.89% for PBI stocks with the simple moving average of 61.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for PBI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PBI socks in the upcoming period according to National Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBI stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for PBI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 5, 2020.

Northcoast gave “ Neutral” rating to PBI stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 6, 2019.

PBI Stocks 37.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pitney Bowes Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +114.45% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PBI went down by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +13.71% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.00. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw 39.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PBI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), starting from SUTULA STANLEY J III, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Mar 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 62,256 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $5,120 with the latest closing price.

SUTULA STANLEY J III, the Exec. VP & Chief Fin’l Officer of Pitney Bowes Inc., bought 3,000 shares at the value of $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that SUTULA STANLEY J III is holding 60,256 shares at the value of $9,597 based on the most recent closing price.

PBI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.94 for the present operating margin and +40.02 for gross margin. The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +1.25. Total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return holds the value -39.70%, with -0.70% for asset returns.

Based on Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,036.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 91.20. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 54.22 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.01 and long-term debt to capital is 1,015.48.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.82 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for Pitney Bowes Inc. is 2.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Quick Links