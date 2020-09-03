Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.92 and move down -15.82%, while ON stocks collected 3.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that ON Semiconductor Announces Upsize and Pricing of Private Offering of $700 Million of 3.875% Senior Notes

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Worth an Investment?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) The 36 Months beta value for ON stocks is at 2.18, while 13 of the analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.98 which is $1.56 above current price. ON currently has a short float of 6.61% and public float of 405.60M with average trading volume of 8.12M shares.

ON Market Performance

ON stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.18% and a quarterly performance of 17.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.31%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.58% for ON stocks with the simple moving average of 15.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ON shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ON socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ON stock at the price of $26, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for ON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Overweight” rating to ON stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 23, 2020.

ON Stocks 6.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ON Semiconductor Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ON went up by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2.71% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.66. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw -8.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ON Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), starting from MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $20.91 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 76,660 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $83,640 with the latest closing price.

CAVE GEORGE H, the EVP, Gen Cnsl, CCO, & Sec of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sold 5,000 shares at the value of $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that CAVE GEORGE H is holding 278,633 shares at the value of $115,000 based on the most recent closing price.

ON Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.67 for the present operating margin and +33.68 for gross margin. The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +3.84. Total capital return value is set at 9.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return holds the value -0.60%, with -0.20% for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 112.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.02. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.43 and long-term debt to capital is 89.78.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.36 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for ON Semiconductor Corporation is 7.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.