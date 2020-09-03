Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) went up by 6.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $37.29 and move down -182.29%, while RRGB stocks collected 40.08% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 12, 2020

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) The 36 Months beta value for RRGB stocks is at 2.45, while 0 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.00 which is $2.96 above current price. RRGB currently has a short float of 35.98% and public float of 12.69M with average trading volume of 1.38M shares.

RRGB Market Performance

RRGB stocks went up by 40.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 44.37% and a quarterly performance of -22.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.22% for RRGB stocks with the simple moving average of -28.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RRGB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for RRGB socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 7, 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRGB stock at the price of $42. The rating they have provided for RRGB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 27, 2019.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to RRGB stocks, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 7, 2019.

RRGB Stocks 41.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +40.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB went up by +40.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -49.37% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.03. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. saw -59.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RRGB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), starting from Vintage Capital Management LLC, who sold 300,692 shares at the price of $14.76 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 640,100 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., valued at $4,439,236 with the latest closing price.

Vintage Capital Management LLC, the 10% Owner of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., sold 559,208 shares at the value of $18.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Vintage Capital Management LLC is holding 940,792 shares at the value of $10,332,878 based on the most recent closing price.

RRGB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.67 for the present operating margin and +12.53 for gross margin. The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. stands at -0.60. Total capital return value is set at 1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.98. Equity return holds the value -89.70%, with -20.70% for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 198.33 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 57.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.86 and long-term debt to capital is 186.48.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.83 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is 55.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.