QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) – the Stock that lost -7.03% this week!

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) went down by -6.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.11 and move down -329.41%, while QEP stocks collected -7.03% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that QEP Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2021

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Worth an Investment?

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.83 times of increase in earnings at the present.

QEP Market Performance

QEP stocks went down by -7.03% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.05% and a quarterly performance of 10.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.01%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.51% for QEP stocks with the simple moving average of -38.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QEP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for QEP shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for QEP socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QEP stock at the price of $3. The rating they have provided for QEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18, 2020.

Scotiabank gave “ Sector Underperform” rating to QEP stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

QEP Stocks -15.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, QEP Resources, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, while the shares sank at the distance of -23.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.60% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QEP went down by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -65.90% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.3735. In addition, QEP Resources, Inc. saw -73.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

QEP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP), starting from TRICE DAVID A, who bought 30,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Mar 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 180,000 shares of QEP Resources, Inc., valued at $18,000 with the latest closing price.

TRICE DAVID A, the Director of QEP Resources, Inc., bought 15,000 shares at the value of $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that TRICE DAVID A is holding 150,000 shares at the value of $25,485 based on the most recent closing price.

QEP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.75 for the present operating margin and +26.07 for gross margin. The net margin for QEP Resources, Inc. stands at -8.07. Total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.95. Equity return holds the value 5.40%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP), the company’s capital structure generated 78.81 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.07. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.58 and long-term debt to capital is 77.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.49 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for QEP Resources, Inc. is 7.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.