Price Trends About The Southern Company (SO) You Should Know

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $71.10 and move down -33.62%, while SO stocks collected 2.88% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Georgia Power kicks off Labor Day weekend with water and boating safety tips

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Worth an Investment?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.45 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SO Market Performance

SO stocks went up by 2.88% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.26% and a quarterly performance of -8.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.05% for SO stocks with the simple moving average of -9.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for SO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SO socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $60 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO stock at the price of $61, previously predicting the value of $60. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 4, 2020.

Argus gave “ Buy” rating to SO stocks, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on April 13, 2020.

SO Stocks -0.43% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Southern Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.77%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.11% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SO went up by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -14.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $53.23. In addition, The Southern Company saw -16.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Southern Company (SO), starting from Wilson Anthony L, who bought 1,805 shares at the price of $55.21 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 35,033 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $99,654 with the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of The Southern Company, sold 2,500 shares at the value of $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 74,496 shares at the value of $137,500 based on the most recent closing price.

SO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +24.30 for the present operating margin and +30.10 for gross margin. The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +22.43. Total capital return value is set at 6.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.94. Equity return holds the value 11.70%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 175.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 63.66. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 41.02 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.83 and long-term debt to capital is 157.84.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.59 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for The Southern Company is 5.68 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.