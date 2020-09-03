Price Trends About Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) You Should Know

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $250.89 and move down -19%, while BURL stocks collected 7.34% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/27/20 that Burlington Stores Ticks Up on Small Loss, as Sales Trend Up

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Worth an Investment?

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) The 36 Months beta value for BURL stocks is at 0.66, while 17 of the analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Burlington Stores, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $230.52 which is $21.92 above current price. BURL currently has a short float of 4.33% and public float of 64.99M with average trading volume of 923.17K shares.

BURL Market Performance

BURL stocks went up by 7.34% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.91% and a quarterly performance of 0.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.78%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.15% for BURL stocks with the simple moving average of 5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BURL shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for BURL socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $235 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BURL stock at the price of $230, previously predicting the value of $195. The rating they have provided for BURL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

Wedbush gave “ Outperform” rating to BURL stocks, setting the target price at $246 in the report published on March 11, 2020.

BURL Stocks 10.67% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Burlington Stores, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.31%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.66% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BURL went up by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1.73% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $194.53. In addition, Burlington Stores, Inc. saw -7.54% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BURL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), starting from MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING, who sold 9,385 shares at the price of $201.49 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,745 shares of Burlington Stores, Inc., valued at $1,890,947 with the latest closing price.

MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING, the Executive Vice President of Burlington Stores, Inc., sold 1,615 shares at the value of $200.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING is holding 5,745 shares at the value of $323,921 based on the most recent closing price.

BURL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.49 for the present operating margin and +39.07 for gross margin. The net margin for Burlington Stores, Inc. stands at +6.38. Total capital return value is set at 22.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.03. Equity return holds the value -21.30%, with -1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 687.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 87.30. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 64.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.60 and long-term debt to capital is 629.32.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Burlington Stores, Inc. is 96.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.