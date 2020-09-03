PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) – the Stock that lost -7.02% this week!

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.91 and move down -311.67%, while PBF stocks collected -7.02% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that PBF Energy Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Worth an Investment?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) The 36 Months beta value for PBF stocks is at 2.61, while 3 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for PBF Energy Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 6 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.63 which is $2.32 above current price. PBF currently has a short float of 12.94% and public float of 74.17M with average trading volume of 4.42M shares.

PBF Market Performance

PBF stocks went down by -7.02% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.55% and a quarterly performance of -29.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.04% for PBF stocks with the simple moving average of -49.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PBF shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for PBF socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF stock at the price of $7, previously predicting the value of $11. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 19, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Sell” rating to PBF stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on April 24, 2020.

PBF Stocks -6.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, PBF Energy Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -75.71% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.68% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PBF went down by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -74.66% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.08. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw -72.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PBF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $8.02 back on Jul 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 23,515,278 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $400,925 with the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Energy Inc., bought 103,500 shares at the value of $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 23,465,278 shares at the value of $832,388 based on the most recent closing price.

PBF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.42 for the present operating margin and +3.53 for gross margin. The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +1.30. Total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return holds the value -21.50%, with -6.00% for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 78.79 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.07. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 26.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.34 and long-term debt to capital is 76.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.24 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for PBF Energy Inc. is 31.56 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.