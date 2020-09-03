MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) sinking towards new 52-week low

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went down by -5.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $258.05 and move down -14.14%, while MDB stocks collected 4.67% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Worth an Investment?

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) 8 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for MongoDB, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $274.60 which is $12.41 above current price. MDB currently has a short float of 15.88% and public float of 50.27M with average trading volume of 961.23K shares.

MDB Market Performance

MDB stocks went up by 4.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.59% and a quarterly performance of 8.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.46% for MDB stocks with the simple moving average of 30.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for MDB shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for MDB socks in the upcoming period according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $126 based on the research report published on June 5, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB stock at the price of $253, previously predicting the value of $170. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 2, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave “Buy” rating to MDB stocks, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on March 18, 2020.

MDB Stocks 4.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MongoDB, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.78%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.66% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MDB went up by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +66.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $215.10. In addition, MongoDB, Inc. saw 82.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MDB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), starting from Hazard Charles M Jr, who sold 350 shares at the price of $225.57 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 23,795 shares of MongoDB, Inc., valued at $78,950 with the latest closing price.

Hazard Charles M Jr, the Director of MongoDB, Inc., sold 1,667 shares at the value of $217.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Hazard Charles M Jr is holding 91,891 shares at the value of $361,966 based on the most recent closing price.

MDB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -34.92 for the present operating margin and +67.88 for gross margin. The net margin for MongoDB, Inc. stands at -41.62. Total capital return value is set at -18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.75. Equity return holds the value -129.90%, with -19.00% for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,190.99 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 92.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 74.28 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.02 and long-term debt to capital is 1,180.87.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 21.74 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for MongoDB, Inc. is 5.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.