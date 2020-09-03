Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – good time to look at fundamentals

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) went up by 2.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $119.88 and move down -0.82%, while MMC stocks collected 4.11% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/31/20 that Mercer’s Bundled Retirement Plan Solution Mercer Wise 401(k) Passes $1 Billion in AUM

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Worth an Investment?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.06 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MMC Market Performance

MMC stocks went up by 4.11% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.29% and a quarterly performance of 9.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.95%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for MMC stocks with the simple moving average of 11.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MMC shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for MMC socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $113 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC stock at the price of $110. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 12, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Buy” rating to MMC stocks, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 13, 2020.

MMC Stocks 5.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MMC went up by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.71% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $115.86. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. saw 6.73% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MMC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), starting from Ferland Martine, who sold 2,940 shares at the price of $112.90 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,763 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., valued at $331,920 with the latest closing price.

Ledford Laurie, the SVP & Chief HR Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., sold 4,114 shares at the value of $115.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Ledford Laurie is holding 8,939 shares at the value of $476,298 based on the most recent closing price.

MMC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.43 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. stands at +10.45. Total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.41. Equity return holds the value 26.10%, with 6.40% for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 182.52 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 64.60. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 45.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.91 and long-term debt to capital is 162.54.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is 3.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.63.