Kansas City Southern (KSU) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) went up by 5.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $195.47 and move down -0.87%, while KSU stocks collected 5.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 0 hour ago that Blackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Worth an Investment?

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KSU Market Performance

KSU stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.17% and a quarterly performance of 24.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.98%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.77% for KSU stocks with the simple moving average of 27.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSU stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KSU shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for KSU socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $162 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSU stock at the price of $169. The rating they have provided for KSU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 3, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to KSU stocks, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

KSU Stocks 17.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Kansas City Southern was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +31.24% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KSU went up by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +26.21% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $184.06. In addition, Kansas City Southern saw 26.52% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

KSU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Kansas City Southern (KSU), starting from Grafton Suzanne M, who sold 917 shares at the price of $184.37 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,633 shares of Kansas City Southern, valued at $169,065 with the latest closing price.

Cheatum Lora S, the Sr. VP – Human Resources of Kansas City Southern, sold 1,500 shares at the value of $175.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Cheatum Lora S is holding 17,398 shares at the value of $263,490 based on the most recent closing price.

KSU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +36.81 for the present operating margin and +36.81 for gross margin. The net margin for Kansas City Southern stands at +18.80. Total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return holds the value 12.50%, with 5.80% for asset returns.

Based on Kansas City Southern (KSU), the company’s capital structure generated 76.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 43.30. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.04 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 9.12 and long-term debt to capital is 75.02.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Kansas City Southern is 9.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.