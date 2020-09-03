Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) – good time to look at fundamentals

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) went down by -4.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.60 and move down -332.43%, while JAGX stocks collected -12.24% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Jaguar Health Completes Transactions that Increase Stockholders’ Equity Above $5,000,000

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Worth an Investment?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) The 36 Months beta value for JAGX stocks is at 0.77, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jaguar Health, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.00 which is -$0.37 below current price. JAGX currently has a short float of 0.28% and public float of 37.83M with average trading volume of 5.36M shares.

JAGX Market Performance

JAGX stocks went down by -12.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -46.02% and a quarterly performance of -17.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.21% for JAGX stocks with the simple moving average of -37.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for JAGX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for JAGX socks in the upcoming period according to Rodman & Renshaw is $2 based on the research report published on July 11, 2017.

JAGX Stocks -37.68% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Jaguar Health, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -77.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, while the shares sank at the distance of -50.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -31.80% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX went down by -12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -44.52% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5230. In addition, Jaguar Health, Inc. saw -54.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

JAGX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -420.75 for the present operating margin and +33.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Jaguar Health, Inc. stands at -667.32. Total capital return value is set at -82.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -217.73. Equity return holds the value -609.60%, with -108.40% for asset returns.

Based on Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.78 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 26.89. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.78 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.24 and long-term debt to capital is 5.02.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.34 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for Jaguar Health, Inc. is 4.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.