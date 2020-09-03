It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $134.42 and move down -9.83%, while TIF stocks collected 0.72% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Tiffany Reports Significant Improvement in Sales Trajectory and Profitability

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Worth an Investment?

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.47 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TIF Market Performance

TIF stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.49% and a quarterly performance of 6.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.90% for TIF stocks with the simple moving average of -4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIF stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TIF shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for TIF socks in the upcoming period according to Guggenheim is $6 based on the research report published on November 25, 2019.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIF stock at the price of $110. The rating they have provided for TIF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 8, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave “ Perform” rating to TIF stocks, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on October 29, 2019.

TIF Stocks -0.78% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tiffany & Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TIF went up by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -2.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $124.62. In addition, Tiffany & Co. saw -8.42% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TIF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tiffany & Co. (TIF), starting from Koback-Pursel Gretchen, who sold 10,310 shares at the price of $133.68 back on Dec 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,749 shares of Tiffany & Co., valued at $1,378,201 with the latest closing price.

Davey Andrea, the Senior Vice President of Tiffany & Co., sold 8,841 shares at the value of $133.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Davey Andrea is holding 7,042 shares at the value of $1,181,407 based on the most recent closing price.

TIF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.52 for the present operating margin and +62.39 for gross margin. The net margin for Tiffany & Co. stands at +12.23. Total capital return value is set at 15.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.74. Equity return holds the value 7.70%, with 3.70% for asset returns.

Based on Tiffany & Co. (TIF), the company’s capital structure generated 67.51 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.30. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 16.88 and long-term debt to capital is 56.95.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.99 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Tiffany & Co. is 18.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.