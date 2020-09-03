Search
It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN)

by Nicola Day

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went down by -3.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.68 and move down -230.86%, while BRN stocks collected -0.60% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (AMEX:BRN) Worth an Investment?

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (AMEX: BRN) The 36 Months beta value for BRN stocks is at 1.54, while 0 of the analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. BRN currently has a short float of 1.76% and public float of 3.79M with average trading volume of 790.56K shares.

BRN Market Performance

BRN stocks went down by -0.60% for the week, with the monthly drop of -16.80% and a quarterly performance of 40.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.45%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.71% for BRN stocks with the simple moving average of 5.85% for the last 200 days.

BRN Stocks -14.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Barnwell Industries, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -69.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 19.15%, while the shares sank at the distance of -19.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -39.63% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BRN went down by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +107.91% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8734. In addition, Barnwell Industries, Inc. saw -20.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BRN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN), starting from Barnwell James S III, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Feb 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 61,726 shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc., valued at $11,000 with the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries, Inc., bought 36,739 shares at the value of $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 1,000,211 shares at the value of $29,490 based on the most recent closing price.

BRN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -57.11 for the present operating margin and -10.90 for gross margin. The net margin for Barnwell Industries, Inc. stands at -104.23. Total capital return value is set at -77.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.89. Equity return holds the value -743.20%, with -50.80% for asset returns.

