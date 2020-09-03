Is Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $13.00

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) went down by -4.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.70 and move down -103.81%, while CRK stocks collected -10.56% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Worth an Investment?

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) The 36 Months beta value for CRK stocks is at 2.16, while 6 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Comstock Resources, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.42 which is $3.34 above current price. CRK currently has a short float of 5.01% and public float of 61.27M with average trading volume of 1.91M shares.

CRK Market Performance

CRK stocks went down by -10.56% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.63% and a quarterly performance of -1.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.10% for CRK stocks with the simple moving average of -12.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRK shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CRK socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRK stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for CRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “Neutral” rating to CRK stocks, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

CRK Stocks -1.89% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Comstock Resources, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CRK went down by -10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.00. In addition, Comstock Resources, Inc. saw -36.21% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CRK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK), starting from Porter Stuart D, who sold 9,842,500 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 19,036,420 shares of Comstock Resources, Inc., valued at $55,118,000 with the latest closing price.

BURNS ROLAND O, the President & CFO of Comstock Resources, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $4.74 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that BURNS ROLAND O is holding 778,440 shares at the value of $118,533 based on the most recent closing price.

CRK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +35.76 for the present operating margin and +39.57 for gross margin. The net margin for Comstock Resources, Inc. stands at +12.56. Total capital return value is set at 9.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.31. Equity return holds the value 0.60%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK), the company’s capital structure generated 252.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 71.61. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 61.91 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.70 and long-term debt to capital is 252.07.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.73 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for Comstock Resources, Inc. is 5.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.